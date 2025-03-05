NMotion powered by gener8tor invested in six companies, including four from Nebraska, as part of its spring 2025 accelerator. The program kicked off last week by introducing the cohort, which includes companies from a range of industries and markets, to startups around Omaha and Lincoln.

SPN was able to tag along as the group connected with several Omaha startups to network and trade experiences from their entrepreneurial journey. Beyond the ups and downs of running a company, founders highlighted the opportunities and limitations that exist for startups in Nebraska.

Read the story on SPN to learn more about the cohort and get a look behind the scenes.