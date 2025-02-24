Nebraska Innovation Studio recently kicked off the first cohort of the Robotics Fellowship. The fellows are developing projects ranging from automated surgical devices to AI-driven agricultural robots with the intent to develop Nebraska into a robotics hub.

The fellowship is part of the Heartland Robotics Cluster, a partnership backed by a $25 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The cluster’s mission is to expand Nebraska’s robotics ecosystem and attract fresh talent in pursuit of innovation.

The first-of-its-kind program at NIS centers on taking ideas from concept to working prototype. According to program leaders, the ultimate goal is to help ambitious builders take their ideas further, faster.

Meet the inaugural fellows and learn about their projects in the story on SPN.