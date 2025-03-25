Applications to Small Business Assistance Act program open March 31

Nebraska entrepreneurs will be able to apply for support through the Small Business Assistance Act (SBAA) when the next round of applications opens on Monday, March 31 at 12 p.m. CDT. With only 60 applications accepted in this cycle and high demand expected, applicants are urged to act quickly.

Administered by the GROW Nebraska Foundation, the SBAA program provides grants and professional business services to individuals looking to launch a new business, or expand a small business within the first five years of operation. The program is open to for-profit businesses that are based in Nebraska and have no more than five full-time equivalent employees, excluding the owner.

Only the first 60 completed applications will be accepted in this round. GROW Nebraska officials anticipate quickly reaching that limit. Applicants are encouraged to visit the program website to review eligibility requirements and prepare their applications in advance.

Qualified applicants may be eligible for up to $25,000 in combined support through grants and professional services for new businesses or up to $12,500 for existing businesses. Available services include accounting, tax preparation, payroll, technology coaching and financial planning.

Applicants who have previously received SBAA funding are not eligible for additional support at this time. Those whose earlier applications were denied or referred for business planning assistance must reapply with a new submission.

The SBAA program was established through LB450 to strengthen Nebraska’s small business ecosystem, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Applications and additional resources are available at grownebraska.org/nebraska-small-business-assistance-act.