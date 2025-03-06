Nebraska sees modest growth amid ongoing outmigration, new data shows

Nebraska’s population continues to inch upward, primarily driven by natural increase and international arrivals, according to newly released data in the 2024 Data and Research Series for Community Impact from the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research. Yet domestic outmigration remains a persistent challenge, with more people leaving Nebraska for other states than moving in.

Slow but steady growth

From 2010 to 2020, Nebraska’s population rose 7.4%, reaching nearly 1.96 million. Within that growth, 69 of the state’s 93 counties saw population declines during that decade. More recent estimates suggest the state’s population climbed to 1,978,379 in 2023, an increase of 0.8% since 2020.

Nebraska’s core metropolitan counties — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy — continue to drive much of the growth. Smaller micropolitan and rural counties have shown more modest gains or have declined. For example, Buffalo and Hall counties have grown, but McPherson county has a -26% population growth.

Within the state, the flow of people varies:

Core metro counties Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy gained population from other parts of Nebraska but still lost some residents to other states.

Outlying metro counties have traditionally lost residents to the core metro areas, but recently showed small in-state gains.

Rural counties generally continue to see net outmigration to Nebraska’s metros and states beyond.

Persistent “brain drain”

One of the report’s most pressing findings is that Nebraska still experiences a net outflow of college-educated residents. For years, “brain drain” has been a talking point among educators and workforce development leaders.

While the data reveals that the net outmigration of workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher has improved compared to earlier in the decade, it remains a nagging issue that, if not addressed, could hamper future economic growth. Those leaving the state were most likely staying in the region with Colorado and Iowa being the top destinations, followed by Missouri and South Dakota.

The study highlights several demographic groups that are more likely to leave the state:

Young adults ages 25-34: This demographic tops the charts in net outmigration, often citing career development or higher-paying job prospects elsewhere.

Higher earners: Nebraskans making $75,000 or more are especially likely to move out of state — an indicator that other regions may offer more competitive salaries or career trajectories.

Communities of color: Persons of color are slightly more prone to leave proportionally than white non-Hispanic residents, reflecting broader disparities in job opportunities and wages.

On the contrary, the state experienced net gains in population among those ages 35-39 and 75 and older.

Housing and wage growth

Despite the outflow of some workers, Nebraska has seen notable wage increases for its highest-paying jobs, with median annual earnings above $60,000. These high-wage positions — concentrated in computer science, engineering and health care — are growing faster than many lower-wage roles. Yet, other states, like Nevada and Wyoming, are outpacing Nebraska in wage growth.

Housing costs also play a role in the equation. The median value of owner-occupied homes in. Nebraska has increased by more than 24% since 2018, marking one of the higher increases in the region. Rent is also climbing. While this indicates a strong demand for housing, it can impact affordability and affect relocation choices.

Looking ahead

The data highlights both the strengths and weaknesses of Nebraska’s economic landscape. Growing industries and modest overall population gains indicate a generally stable economy. However, the state’s ongoing challenge in retaining young professionals and high-earning workers suggests that these trends will likely continue without intentional efforts to increase wages, expand high-skill industries and tackle housing affordability.

Readers can access the full report at the Center for Public Affairs Research, University of Nebraska-Omaha, for more information and detailed breakdowns of county-by-county population figures, wage growth by occupation and housing trends.