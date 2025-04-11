City of Omaha launches free online resource to assist current and aspiring business owner

The Omaha Department of Human Rights and Relations launched a free, online resource to assist business owners in Omaha. Called ONEBiz, it serves as a resource library with guides that address questions about growing a business in Omaha and contracting with the city. The tool also connects small businesses with local support networks.

According to the Omaha Department of Human Rights and Relations, ONEBiz was created to streamline government processes and familiarize business owners with city rules, regulations and initiatives. The website aligns with the department’s mission of supporting small businesses and advancing economic opportunities and equity for all Omaha residents.

“It’s for things like registering with the Secretary of State, considering what kind of business structure you might want, developing a business plan, considering your physical location — all the things that are important to consider,” said Cailin Daly Dejillas, director of the Omaha Department of Human Rights and Relations.

Dejillas said users can create a free profile and receive a customized checklist to follow based on their business and needs. She continued that ONEBiz Program Administrator Mallory Cranwell is also available to check in with users and point them in the right direction.

“Right now, Mallory has been able to reach out to anyone who builds a profile because the volumes are still low,” said Dejillas. “As more people access the platform, we’ll be a little more cautious about who we’re supporting through the process.”

“For the businesses that really need that extra support, we would definitely lend a hand.”

Omaha Department of Human Rights and Relations Assistant Director Christian Espinosa said one of the sparks for ONEBiz came from the department’s current efforts assisting contractors with the Small and Emerging Business (SEB) Program. Centered on fields like construction, the trades, engineering and architecture, the program often leads to questions about contracting with the city. ONEBiz provides guides for navigating questions and opportunities related to working with the city of Omaha in a single, centralized resource.

“Because we are the city, we tend to focus more [on] the trades we need for doing city contracts,” said Espinosa. “But we are open to helping any business. It can be restaurants. It can be retail. Whatever they need.”

Dejillas said she sees ONEBiz as an opportunity to listen to the needs of the community and entrepreneurs interested in moving into the community. From there, the department can develop further programming and tools based on these conversations.

You can explore ONEBiz and its offerings by clicking on the following link: https://onebiz.cityofomaha.org/.