Greater Omaha Chamber announces new department to counter brain drain

The Workforce Excellence Department is the new organizational framework established by the Greater Omaha Chamber to increase efficiency in addressing how to grow and retain local talent. Several related previous chamber initiatives will fall under the new department, as well as brand new initiatives.

Dell Nared Jr. has been designated chief officer of Workforce Excellence. He said the department represents the progression of previous workforce-related efforts by the Greater Omaha Chamber to better meet the needs of the community holistically, like the CODE program. CODE stands for Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity. Nared said he and his team plan to explore “untapped talent pipelines” and support the area’s labor pool to prepare for changing demands in the job market.

“Under this new, comprehensive model, I think it will help us move the needle on how we help our workforce as the future and everything that we do at the chamber evolves,” said Nared

According to the Greater Omaha Chamber, a top priority of the organization is “Brain Gain” — fostering local leaders and desirable skill sets to encourage economic development and innovation.

“One thing that we do know is talent is leaving,” said Nared. “So how can we, on the backend, make sure we are intentional about programming, but also initiatives?”

Nared highlighted some of these programs and initiatives, like Omaha Talent Connect showcasing regional opportunities to students through college career expos, and the upcoming POWER Conference covering workforce development and navigating trends in business and technology.

The Young Professionals (YP) program will remain a separate initiative in supporting the next generation of local leaders through targeted resources, volunteer opportunities and network-building events, according to the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Additional areas of interest Nared said Workforce Excellence will dive into include childcare and housing, as well as finding additional ways to partner with local universities and colleges to bring attention to strengths and career pathways in the region.

Learn more about Workforce Excellence and other resources provided by the Greater Omaha Chamber here.