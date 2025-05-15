New partnership aims to make Omaha a top destination for AI innovation

The Greater Omaha Chamber is betting on artificial intelligence (AI) to shape the city’s economic future. To make it happen, it’s launching a new partnership with Scott Data to help make Omaha the leading AI city in the Midwest.

The initiative aims to support local companies, attract tech-focused businesses and position Omaha as a destination for AI innovation and adoption. The chamber and Scott Data announced the effort publicly this month, formalizing a collaboration that began with a conversation at the College World Series last summer.

“Part of the responsibility of the chamber is to have a little foresight in terms of what’s coming down the pike that will impact our economy, and help our businesses see that,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of economic development for the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Scott Data, a nonprofit data center founded by philanthropist Walter Scott Jr., has made significant investments to expand its AI infrastructure, including high-speed processors, robust power and cooling capabilities and secure colocation services. Its 110,000-square-foot facility on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus has never experienced an outage and is certified by the Uptime Institute as Tier III for reliability.

“This partnership is a bold step forward in making Omaha the premier destination in the Midwest and the country for AI innovation and adoption,” said Greater Omaha Chamber President and CEO Heath Mello.

The partnership will provide local businesses, especially small and mid-sized firms, access to Scott Data’s AI computing tools and consulting services. Chamber members will also be eligible for discounted AI services and startups can apply to an AI incubator program operated by Scott Data. It will also be part of the sales pitch for companies considering a move to Omaha.

“We’ve got a partner in Scott Data that not only has the expertise and the infrastructure, but a willingness to lend that for the benefit of the Omaha community,” Gorynski said.

Through regular consultations, the chamber plans to ask area companies about their AI readiness and help them explore potential use cases, such as improving productivity, streamlining operations, or developing new products.

Scott Data’s capabilities are designed to make AI more accessible to organizations that may not have the resources to invest in their computing hardware. Developed through a new partnership with a software firm, its SEEKER platform offers an entry-level tool for companies just beginning their AI journey.

“We have been told by others that we are unique in the country in what we do and how we do it,” said Ken Moreano, president and CEO of Scott Data, in a press release. “It does position us to help establish Omaha as an AI technology hub and also to bring that same awareness into our community.”

Moreano said the center’s mission is to provide technical services and strengthen the broader ecosystem. “It’s intentional to be supportive of the community,” he said. “We believe the community, and really the greater Omaha area, and maybe Nebraska, has an unfair advantage to leverage what we have built.”

“We are building Omaha into a city of the future where cutting-edge technology, strategic vision and momentum blaze a trail for future generations. This announcement sets the tone for what is next for our city and is a clear signal to new-to-market companies and existing businesses alike: if you’re looking to lead in AI, Omaha is where you want to be,” said Mello.