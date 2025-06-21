The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute is looking for a new executive director

The executive director role at the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) at the University of Nebraska is open for applications. The position is based in Lincoln, and the director will lead DWFI’s mission to increase global food security while decreasing pressure on limited water resources.

Founded in 2010, DWFI conducts scientific and policy research in order to educate policymakers about issues that impact water management — from individual small farms to large commercial agriculture operations.

Current DWFI Executive Director Peter McCornick, Ph.D., is finishing his second five-year term in the position. DWFI spokesperson Frances Hayes said McCornick is transitioning to a faculty role in biological systems engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hayes said the DWFI executive director will influence which projects the institute will pursue, have a seat at wider university meetings and will oversee the DWFI team. As issues related to international water use and agriculture continue to evolve, “there’s a lot of rethinking happening and trying to come up with new solutions to better fit the problems coming up,” she added.

Applications will be reviewed starting July 21.

Interested candidates can apply and see a full description of the role and its requirements on the UNL Employment Website.