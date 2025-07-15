Meet Lev Gringauz: SPN reporter and Report for America corp member

Hiya, folks! I’m Lev Gringauz (Lev GRING-owz) — the new workforce development and corporate innovation reporter at Silicon Prairie News. My job is supported by Report for America, where I’m a corps member among hundreds trying to sustain local journalism across the country.

If you’re wondering, “Where did this guy come from,” believe me, you’re not alone! I’m a born-and-raised Minnesotan who only arrived in Omaha about a week and a half ago.

My background is also a little unusual for a role like this: For much of my career I’ve reported on nonprofits and philanthropy, particularly in the Jewish community, rather than business and startups.

So I’m new to Nebraska’s startup environment, and y’all are new to me. I know just about nothing — just ask the venture capital investor who took an hour to patiently explain to me how startup accelerators are funded.

But that may not be such a bad thing.

After all, how many founders come to tech from outside the industry, trying to turn a great idea into a real product? How many early- and mid-stage startups are still trying to figure out the funding and support ecosystem for their work? And how many current, future or former employees of the tech sector are struggling to map out their careers in unstable times?

Seems like we’re in this together, then. My hope is that, as I try to deeply understand Nebraska’s tech ecosystem, I can be a resource to all of you with my reporting.

To do so, I’ll need your help. Let’s grab a coffee so you can tell me what’s working and not working here in Nebraska.

Fill me in on where the diverse next generation of startup workers and founders is coming from; how you’re navigating Nebraska’s funding environment to support your business; what successes or challenges you’re having with clients; and everything in between.

Selfishly, I’m also all ears for Omaha restaurant, coffee shop and must-do attraction recommendations.

So send me an email or come say hi (or both!) as I hit up 1 Million Cups in Omaha and other networking and industry events. I’m excited to get to know this industry and get deep into its best stories.