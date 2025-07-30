- Feedback requested on proposed 2026-2027 plan for the business innovation act by Aug. 1
- You’re invited to an SPN open house on Thursday, Aug. 7
- Meet InfoFilm founder Madison Kreifels in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Nebraska women in STEM celebrate wins, see the state stumbling amid anti-diversity squeeze
- Five lessons from investing $5 million into 50 startups in five years
updates from around the ecosystem, july 30
