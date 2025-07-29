You’re invited to an SPN open house Thursday, Aug. 7

Join Silicon Prairie News for a casual happy hour to celebrate our growing team and the launch of the Silicon Prairie Startup Week (SPSW) event lineup. Be the first to register for SPSW events and see what’s in store for Oct. 6-11. Enjoy snacks and beverages while you connect with the Nebraska startup community.

Come check out SPN’s new office at Connect, located at 2027 Dodge St., directly across from Central High School. Meet the SPN editorial team, including the newest reporter and Report for America corp member Lev Gringauz. You’ll also get the chance to meet reporters from our sister publication, Flatwater Free Press.

Stop by to get a sneak peek of the 2025 SPSW schedule, share story ideas with the team and connect with the Nebraska startup community. We can’t wait to celebrate with you on Thursday, Aug. 7, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

RSVP to the event here.