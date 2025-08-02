Founders in Omaha and Lincoln are invited to apply for a new remote Techstars program

Generating Everlit Embed

Founders in the Omaha and Lincoln area have until Aug. 28 to apply for the Techstars Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 program. The 10-week online accelerator is offered as part of the inaugural Techstars Startup Community Partnerships initiative.

Techstars is a global startup accelerator and network of founders, investors and mentors. Earlier this summer, the organization named Omaha, along with the cities of Istanbul, Turkey, and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the members of the first cohort for its Startup Community Partnership program. For the purposes of the program, Lincoln is considered part of the greater Omaha area. This new four-year initiative gives communities access to Techstars’ resources and tools — such as its Founder Catalyst — in order to foster growth in startup ecosystems worldwide.

Participants in the Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 program will be able to participate in master classes, workshops, mentoring and pitch coaching led by Techstars leadership and industry experts. Topics include mastering the storytelling behind a company and validating product-market fit.

The program is available only to early-stage founders affiliated within the regions of this first community partnerships cohort. They must be building a for-profit company and demonstrate traction of demand.

Programming runs from Sept. 24-Nov. 28.

The recently launched nonprofit Open Range helped facilitate the Techstars connection to Omaha. According to Open Range, the organization, with the assistance of a steering committee, will participate in the initial application reviews for those seeking to join the Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 group. Space is limited to 40 slots per region over the four years of the partnership.

Those with questions regarding the application process or program can reach out to Open Range Vice President of Operations Laurel Oteken at laurel.oetken@openrange.org.

You can learn more about the accelerator, requirements and how to apply by going to the Founder Catalyst Fall 2025 program website.