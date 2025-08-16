Nominations are open for inaugural STEM Impact Awards

The Omaha STEM Ecosystem announced that the nomination window has opened for its inaugural STEM Impact Awards. The new awards and annual event are open to the public and aim to celebrate local leaders, teachers, businesses and organizations advancing STEM education and workforce development in the region.

The nomination window closes Sept. 15. The award ceremony will take place Nov. 5 at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Event organizers said tickets to the event will be available starting Aug. 22.

The Omaha STEM Ecosystem is a nonprofit dedicated to STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) advocacy. The organization hosts public events, provides research on workforce trends and connects community members and stakeholders to encourage STEM skills development and career opportunities.

According to the nonprofit’s 2024 annual report, the Nebraska Department of Labor projects a 10.5% increase in the number of people working in STEM occupations in the state between 2022-2032. Omaha had a projected growth rate of 12.9% for STEM occupations — the highest of any region in Nebraska.

“Our mission is connecting education to business to develop our future workforce,” said Hannah Bergdolt, a spokesperson for the Omaha STEM Ecosystem. “It really means getting kids excited.”

As the nonprofit approaches its 10-year anniversary, Bergdolt said it was time to honor supporters and those who have helped the community.

“By sharing their impact, it (will) hopefully inspire more organizations to get involved and collaborate to help students learn more,” Bergdolt said. “Whether that’s coming in bringing keynote speakers to talk about their jobs or offering internship opportunities.”

The three award categories for the STEM Impact Awards are:

Inspiring Minds Award: for educators making a difference by inspiring students to pursue STEM subjects and careers

Driving Innovation Award: for businesses and organizations investing in STEM career pathways and the next generation of talent

Transforming Communities Award: for an individual, business or nonprofit actively cultivating more inclusive and accessible STEM opportunities

You can learn more about this event and others, as well as how to nominate community leaders, by going to Omaha STEM Ecosystem’s website. Nominees must be located in Nebraska.