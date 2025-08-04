Prairie Portraits: Xiaoqing Xie

Meet Xiaoqing Xie, Co-founder and CEO @ A+ Berry

A+ Berry is a food tech startup that developed from research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The company seeks to create products from aronia berries to promote health and add value to the aronia berry industry in the Midwest. A+ Berry is headquartered at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I’m a food scientist and also a food product consumer. I want to use my expertise to bridge the gap between what people need and what’s available, creating products that truly serve their health.

I’m also passionate about supporting local agriculture and building a food system that’s more sustainable, transparent and focused on preventing chronic diseases. That’s what inspired me to start A+ Berry.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Don’t wait for perfect conditions. You’ll face countless challenges and ask for help often, and that’s not weakness, that’s growth. But always stay grounded in your vision. You are your own boss.

Trust your instincts, cut through the noise and focus on action. The ability to move forward, even in uncertainty, is more powerful than having everything figured out from the start.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I ground myself in the purpose behind it all. I think about the people we’re helping live healthier lives, and the Midwest farmers we support. I remind myself of the A+ Berry mission, and I take time to reflect on how far we’ve come.

I also talk to our customers. Their stories bring energy and clarity. Ultimately, I believe that only inner discipline and determination can guide me. As a founder, I must be the captain of my own ship, even when the waters are rough.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

I’ve always had confidence in creating nutritious, delicious products. But helping more people discover them has been a constant challenge. We’ve been a lean team from the beginning, which means marketing and visibility haven’t come easy.

But we’ve made progress through partnerships with universities, support from innovation grants and mentors who believe in what we’re building. Finding an efficient and scalable marketing strategy is still a work in progress, but we’ve learned so much and continue moving forward.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Keep championing innovation, whether it’s in agriculture, food tech or personalized nutrition. Nebraska has the potential to lead the way in building a healthier, more transparent food system.

We’d be grateful for connections to retailers, wellness partners and anyone passionate about functional food. Together, we can bring science-backed, farm-powered solutions to more people and show the world what Nebraska-grown innovation really looks like.