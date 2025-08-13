- UNO alumni add billions of dollars, thousands of jobs to Omaha’s economy, new study says
- Meet Destiny Atkins, Founder and CEO at Gimme The Scoop, in this week’s Prairie Portrait
- Recent updates from graduates of the NMotion startup accelerator
- Quantum Qool gains national momentum as laser tech heats up aerospace and energy markets
- The SPSW Pitch Competition sponsored by Open Range is accepting submissions now through Monday, Sept. 1, at 11:59 p.m.
Updates from around the ecosystem, Aug. 13
