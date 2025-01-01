Multiple new reports say the Omaha and Lincoln metros — Nebraska’s economic powerhouse — are losing jobs and wages to other metro areas. Finding solutions means tackling complex questions about what Nebraska’s economy looks like and what leaders mean when they talk about growth.

The data reveals a more nuanced view of just who is leaving Nebraska in pursuit of career advancement. And why the state’s low unemployment rate isn’t necessarily a positive indicator.

Get new insight from economic development leaders in Nebraska in the story on SPN.