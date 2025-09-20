Register now for the 10-Hour Challenge in collaboration with the JumpStart Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln. This event serves as the unofficial start to Silicon Prairie Startup Week (SPSW) 2025.

Event organizers shared a general overview and details of the collaboration in a recent podcast episode in the lead up to SPSW 2025.

NMotion Managing Principal Scott Henderson and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Kathy Andersen said the upcoming programming is open to anyone who is curious about prototyping and wants to create something meaningful to spark further innovations in Nebraska.

What is the 10-Hour Challenge?

Beginning with Lincoln Startup Week 2023, Henderson said the 10-Hour Challenge is a hackathon-style event. It aims to connect entrepreneurs, creatives, developers and industry professionals in a welcoming environment to all.

Teams form around ideas pitched by individual attendees and work to build a prototype by the end of the night — proving what can be created in a short period of time and potentially sparking future collaborations and startup ideas.

What is the JumpStart Challenge?

Andersen said the JumpStart Challenge, which began in 2013, is designed with the ultimate goal of creating small businesses in Lincoln. It brings together community members to network and solve real-world problems. Challenges are posed by partnering companies and organizations seeking solutions within their own industries.

The event typically lasts around two weeks. Individuals form teams, work with partnering industry mentors and pitch their solutions for each challenge and their associated prizes.

Andersen said multiple successful startups and exits have ties to work that started during the JumpStart Challenge over the years. These include Nobl Health and LiveBy.

What is unique this year?

Instead of a separate kickoff event, the 10-Hour Challenge will act as the official start to the JumpStart Challenge and its workshopping period. While attendees can still pitch their own ideas, similar to previous 10-Hour Challenges, the incorporation of the JumpStart Challenge enables participants to build toward specific problems and associated prizes.

This year, topics of interest under the JumpStart Challenge include artificial intelligence, civic tech and ag tech. Partnering entities posing challenge prompts and subject matter experts include engineering firm Olsson and the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association.

While the top prototypes will receive recognition during the conclusion of the 10-Hour Challenge that day, those taking part in the JumpStart Challenge can continue to work to innovate their ideas up to the start of SPSW 2025 in early October. These competitors will pitch their developed solutions for cash prizes, as well as opportunities for additional exposure and potential industry partnerships and customers.

When is it?

The 10-Hour Challenge is Saturday, Sept. 27, at Don’t Panic Labs in Lincoln. The top pitches will be recognized that night.

For those who decide to take part in the JumpStart Challenge, teams can continue to develop their ideas until pitching in front of judges on Monday, Oct. 6. The winners will be announced during the SPSW Opening Party on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at Don’t Panic Labs.

Who is it for?

The 10-Hour Challenge and JumpStart Challenge target innovators, designers, developers, students and entrepreneurs with all levels of experience. No programming, coding or developer backgrounds are required. Mentors will be available.

“The diverse teams are the ones that excel and that come out with a lot of learnings and a great product at the end,” Andersen said.

Why should I participate?

It’s an opportunity for community members to come together, network, learn prototyping skills, practice prototyping tools and potentially form solutions that can lead to action or the formation of new companies.

Henderson said there is no pressure on participants who “play in the sandbox.”

“If you have just an inkling of, ‘Maybe I should go,’ just show up,” Henderson said. “You’re going to meet at least one or two people that become great connections coming out of that event.”

How can I participate?

Registration is open now with limited spots. More information about the event and how to register is available on SPN. Interested participants can get a sense of the 10-Hour Challenge by reading SPN’s first-person coverage of last year’s event during SPSW 2024.