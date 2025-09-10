- Speakers needed for 2026 Nebraska Women in STEM Conference
- Meet Dennis Einspahr, founder and CEO at Tour Golf League, in this week’s Prairie Portrait
- Gourmet cocoa brand from Kearney raises $750,000 seed round
- How university venture capital programs are training the next generation of funders and founders in Nebraska
- Learn more about the 10-hour challenge on the podcast Phantom Fuel Episode 009 “Caffeinating Creativity: The 10 Hour Challenge & more”
Updates from around the ecosystem, Sept. 10
