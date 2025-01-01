Since winning the $10,000 grand prize at the 2024 Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition, FindU co-founders and University of Nebraska-Lincoln juniors Kenny Morales and Wilson Overfield have kept moving forward. What started as an idea from two students has evolved into a live app, a high school ambassador program and a growing team. The founders credit the pitch victory for opening doors — helping them validate their work, raise capital and gain visibility across Nebraska’s startup community.

But FindU is far from done. With ambitions to expand its user base across high schools and partnerships with school districts and colleges, the team is building toward something bigger. Tonight, 19 Nebraska-based startups are in the running for the same opportunity.

Read more about Morales and Overfield’s continued success here.