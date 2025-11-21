Applications are due Nov. 30 for the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship

Innovators, builders and problem-solvers in Nebraska can set their projects in motion through the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship. The 20-week initiative gives fellows access to funding, equipment, mentors, skilled peers and professional networks to create functional prototypes and new ventures in the state. Applications are due Nov. 30.

The Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts the fellowship. Formerly called the Robotics Fellowship, the program is the result of the Heartland Robotics Cluster (HRC) and its mission of growing Nebraska’s robotics ecosystem and talent.

“While robotics is a key focus, the program is designed to support a wide range of innovative projects related to automation, technology and creative problem-solving,” organizers said.

“Whether you’re passionate about robotics, automation, design or another technical area, we provide the tools, mentorship and resources for you to bring your ideas to life,” they continued.

Perks participants receive:

Advanced equipment and software access through NIS, such as 3D printers and welding booths

Media support to create visibility for both the project and inventor

$2,500 materials allowance

$1,500 professional services credit to the Frontier Tech Lab, a collaborative prototyping hub that launched earlier this year

Networking opportunities with industry leaders and mentors

Affiliated mentors with whom fellows can connect range from Nebraska entrepreneurs and startup founders to university professors and tech transfer office leadership.

To get a sense of the types of projects that participants can work on during the 20 weeks, you can read past reporting by SPN on the first Nebraska Innovation Fellowship cohort.

Organizers said the fellowship “is a part of a voluntary research study for how hands-on learning can impact economic outcomes, talent retention and professional growth.”

The application, which is open to applicants of all backgrounds and skill levels, calls for prospective fellows to be at least 18 years old, a Nebraska resident and have access to regular transportation to get to the Nebraska Innovation Studio.

Interested applicants can learn more about the program and how to apply by going to the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship webpage.