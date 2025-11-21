Silicon Prairie News

SUBSCRIBE

MENU

Applications are due Nov. 30 for the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship

The 20-week initiative offers fellows access to support and resources to build working prototypes and new businesses. The Nebraska Innovation Studio hosts the program, which the Heartland Robotics Cluster made possible. Applicants of all backgrounds and skill levels are encouraged to apply.

Ben Goeser

·

Teresa Monsees demonstrates how her prototyped 3D printed hand will function for the educational toy doll she is creating for American Sign Language-related applications. The demonstration occurred during the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship showcase in May 2025. Photo by Ani Schutz/Silicon Prairie News

Innovators, builders and problem-solvers in Nebraska can set their projects in motion through the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship. The 20-week initiative gives fellows access to funding, equipment, mentors, skilled peers and professional networks to create functional prototypes and new ventures in the state. Applications are due Nov. 30. 

The Nebraska Innovation Studio (NIS) through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosts the fellowship. Formerly called the Robotics Fellowship, the program is the result of the Heartland Robotics Cluster (HRC) and its mission of growing Nebraska’s robotics ecosystem and talent. 

“While robotics is a key focus, the program is designed to support a wide range of innovative projects related to automation, technology and creative problem-solving,” organizers said. 

“Whether you’re passionate about robotics, automation, design or another technical area, we provide the tools, mentorship and resources for you to bring your ideas to life,” they continued. 

Perks participants receive:

  • Advanced equipment and software access through NIS, such as 3D printers and welding booths
  • Media support to create visibility for both the project and inventor 
  • $2,500 materials allowance
  • $1,500 professional services credit to the Frontier Tech Lab, a collaborative prototyping hub that launched earlier this year
  • Networking opportunities with industry leaders and mentors

Affiliated mentors with whom fellows can connect range from Nebraska entrepreneurs and startup founders to university professors and tech transfer office leadership. 

To get a sense of the types of projects that participants can work on during the 20 weeks, you can read past reporting by SPN on the first Nebraska Innovation Fellowship cohort

Organizers said the fellowship “is a part of a voluntary research study for how hands-on learning can impact economic outcomes, talent retention and professional growth.” 

The application, which is open to applicants of all backgrounds and skill levels, calls for prospective fellows to be at least 18 years old, a Nebraska resident and have access to regular transportation to get to the Nebraska Innovation Studio.

Interested applicants can learn more about the program and how to apply by going to the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship webpage.

Channels:

Share

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ben Goeser
Ben Goeser is a daily reporter for the Silicon Prairie News. Growing up in Omaha, he developed a passion for storytelling when overhearing the conversations of family members around the dinner table on holidays. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he became a recurring voice and producer on the college’s radio station. Ben graduated with both a BS in history and a BA in English and has taken on roles in local radio and social media management. At SPN, he is excited to promote the stories of business leaders, creatives and entrepreneurs in and around his hometown.
Ben Goeser

Subscribe to SPN

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

More from Silicon Prairie News

Subscribe

Silicon Prairie News
weekly newsletter

Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.