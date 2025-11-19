- In new reports, founders say access is uneven to Nebraska startup ecosystem as entrepreneurship grows
- Nebraska can take lessons from Virginia data center boom to prep its power grids
- Meet Sweet Meatz Desserts Founder and CEO Rhea Vinson in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Guest Editorial: Keep Nebraska’s innovation momentum alive
- Inaugural conference seeks to connect ag tech startups with local producers
updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 19
