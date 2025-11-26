- In 2025 report, UNeMed celebrates startups and new records with inventions and patents
- Meet SportsTrip CEO Jasa Rhone in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Social Assurance makes its first-ever acquisition — a civic tech company with deep Nebraska roots
- Nebraska sees $1.74 billion economic loss from child care shortage as piecemeal solutions try to keep up, new report says
- Applications are due Nov. 30 for the Nebraska Innovation Fellowship
Updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 26
