Catalyst Omaha is redefining what a modern workplace can be

Walking for the first time through the doors of Catalyst Omaha, a co-working and office building, is an experience that stops you in your tracks. The aroma of Big Grove Coffee greets you as you pass through the lobby, where people gather for friendly conversations or quiet work. When you step into the secured office space, the effect is immediate: bright, open, modern, yet approachable. It feels less like a traditional office and more like a place built for ideas — and for the people who turn them into something real.

That effect is intentional. “Culture is hard to build,” said Todd Murphy of GoScale Partners. “So the team built a structure first and then brought people together to warm it up.” Photo by Corey Gaffer

Catalyst itself embodies that philosophy. Developed as a reimagining of the historic Omaha Steelworks facility, the 170,000-square-foot building transforms an industrial landmark into a hub for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs across industries. Its proximity to the University of Nebraska Medical Center anchors the building within the EDGE District’s broader revitalization efforts, while natural light, high-design touches and intentional architecture make it a place where both medical and non-medical organizations can thrive.

One of Catalyst’s greatest strengths is the variety of workspaces available. From co-working desks and small private offices to flexible suites and custom build-outs, organizations of nearly any size can find — or design — a space that fits how they work.

“The purpose of an office is a place you want to get work done,” said Craig Nashleanas, CEO of Lens Distortions. This space delivers. For him, Catalyst strikes the right balance between camaraderie and heads-down focus. “You can feel part of a community without feeling distracted.”

Nowhere is that community more evident than on the second floor of Crane Coworking, where a group of tenants informally refers to their corner as “The Furnace Room,” reflecting their belief that raw ideas are forged there, powered by strong coffee and stronger collaboration.

Murphy, the self-designated “Furnace Room Concierge,” describes it as a modern kind of professional town square. Programming often takes on the feel of a town hall, with tenants sharing their expertise freely and raising the bar for everyone. “Culture leads strategy,” he said. And the community here cultivates itself. Photo by Corey Gaffer

That culture of generosity has had a meaningful impact on Jonell Tempero, managing director of U.S. Operations for RespirAI Medical. Leading a fast-moving health care startup requires constant adaptation, and she has found the exchange of knowledge and experience among other tenants invaluable. The “professional exchange” within the space has shaped her work, and she has built relationships and friendships — both professionally and personally — during her time at Catalyst.

For Mark Schlange, president of Marketplace Nebraska, Catalyst’s environment doesn’t just support his work; it enhances his brand. Clients visit often, and their reaction is nearly always the same: “Wow.” Whether they meet in his private office, one of Catalyst’s nine conference rooms or a casual open area, the impression is immediate. “Part of your business identity is where you work,” he said. Catalyst is a space he is proud to bring people into.

Lisa Kaderly of St. Louis-based art consultants TOC Artwork knows firsthand that “good design brings people together.” She has found that the building’s beauty and energy naturally spark curiosity, making it easier to book in-person meetings. Her previous co-working space lacked the intentional community she has found at Catalyst. Photo by Corey Gaffer

Across conversations with tenants, the same themes surfaced repeatedly: a shared sense of pride, a genuine interest in one another’s work and a collective desire to see the community grow. Catalyst’s physical environment serves as a backdrop for connection, creativity and opportunity.

Each new tenant adds their own energy to the space and the larger community. Even when businesses have no obvious overlap, they show up curious, ready to learn from each other and help each other grow.

For many, an office move represents a new chapter. “It can be a relaunch,” said Schlange — a chance to reset and grow. And at Catalyst, that growth is not only possible but palpable.

With available workspace options ranging from individual desks to fully customized suites, Catalyst continues to welcome organizations ready to join its growing community of more than 30 companies. In a building where history and innovation meet, the next wave of ideas is already taking shape — one conversation, one collaboration and one spark at a time.