NE Chamber hires Luisa Smith to lead lobbying for Tech Nebraska as director of government affairs

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has hired Luisa Smith as its director of government affairs. Smith will serve as the dedicated lobbyist for Tech Nebraska, the technology trade group formed in partnership with the NE Chamber.

“Luisa brings thoughtful leadership, strategic thinking and instincts that will help advance the Nebraska tech ecosystem across our state,” Emily Allen, Tech Nebraska’s executive director, said in a statement.

Smith has spent the past few years on the other side of the elected leader-lobbyist table, working as a legislative assistant to Sen. James Risch (R-ID) in Washington, D.C.

“I understand how important those relationships are to build, to know who to ask questions of and how to ask the right questions,” Smith said. “There’s not many greater organizations to do that for than the chamber, because … our bread and butter is growing the Nebraska economy.”

In Washington, D.C., Smith focused on a wide range of policy issues, from energy and transportation to science and infrastructure. In Nebraska, she’s excited to dig into a narrower set of policies, some of which overlap with her previous role.

“I think of energy as the greatest opportunity and the greatest liability in growth right now,” Smith said. “The other side of that coin is tech and innovation. That is what’s driving a huge portion of growth in energy demand right now in the country.”

Smith is keeping an eye on the priorities of elected leaders in the 2026 legislative session, including privacy concerns, how companies protect users online and artificial intelligence regulations. Even amid contentious issues, there’s a way to find consensus and common ground, she said.

“The chamber is where companies and policymakers, public and private, come together,” she said. “What we want, people agree on. We want economic growth for Nebraska. So then it’s just a matter of, ’OK, how are we going to get there?’ That’s a fun thing to get to work on.”

Said Todd Bingham, CEO of the NE Chamber in a press release: “Luisa’s vast experience in federal legal and policy issues and her analysis and advisory skills will advance the Nebraska Chamber’s efforts to inform and advocate for members in the Unicameral and in Washington … We welcome her to Lincoln and look forward to her work for a stronger Nebraska.”

Lev Gringauz is a Report for America corps member who writes about corporate innovation and workforce development for Silicon Prairie News.