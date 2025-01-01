Happy New Year! 2025 was a year marked by milestones in the Nebraska startup ecosystem. Now, it’s time to turn our attention to what’s in store for the coming year.

Will the momentum continue?

Silicon Prairie News reached out to stakeholders in the Nebraska startup ecosystem to get their predictions, hot takes and hopes for 2026. In a sign of the times, they touched on themes like the resilience of Nebraska startups, how AI will change business and the importance of ecosystem advocacy for policy like the Business Innovation Act.

See what ecosystem leaders had to say in the story on SPN.