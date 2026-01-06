LaunchLNK applications open for $20,000 in non-dilutive grants for Lincoln startups

The LaunchLNK grant program to support startups growing in or expanding to Lincoln is taking applications until Jan. 20. Six startups will receive $20,000 in grant funding, along with business support services valued at $15,000.

LaunchLNK has helped fund 36 startups since it was initiated by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) in 2018. Those companies have collectively gone on to raise more than $100 million in follow-on capital. Last year nearly 65 companies applied to the program.

“The LaunchLNK grant provides very early-stage funds in a way that yields dividends for the Lincoln community far beyond the initial investment,” said Luke Peltz, vice president for LPED.

“These visionary founders will have the ability to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality by leveraging the LaunchLNK grant, setting the groundwork for future success,” he said.

The goal of the grant program is to grow Lincoln’s economy, create jobs and increase local revenue. Economic data shows that startups drive new job creation. Lincoln also regularly tops the rankings for its business climate considering the low cost of living for workers, local amenities and work-life balance.

Submit your application here.

Lev Gringauz is a Report for America corps member who writes about corporate innovation and workforce development for Silicon Prairie News.