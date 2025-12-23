Best of 2025: Most popular stories

The most popular stories on SPN in 2025 covered policy and research, startup milestones and economic development news from around the state. Revisit highlights from the innovation and entrepreneurship community in Nebraska over the past year with the stories below.

Silicon Prairie Rising: A blueprint for Omaha’s innovation future

Nebraska ranks near the bottom in startup survival, and Omaha’s innovation ecosystem remains fragmented, according to a report from early 2025. The Silicon Prairie Rising report lays out a roadmap for change, calling for a central organization to coordinate efforts and foster a thriving entrepreneurial environment. By Ani Schutz.

Five Nebraska communities now certified as inland port authorities

The Nebraska Municipal Inland Port Authority Act led to the certification of five communities as inland port authorities. South Sioux City became the fifth authority, joining efforts to drive economic development and attract businesses to Nebraska. By Ben Goeser.

Reinke Manufacturing invests $12 million in automation and the future of small town Nebraska

A global manufacturer in Deshler, Nebraska invested $12 million into the robotic assembly of its precision center pivot irrigation systems. The upgraded facility ties into Reinke’s efforts to upskill, attract and retain talent in Thayer County, with a population of around 5,000 people. By Ben Goeser.

Norfolk’s business-led childcare collaborative offers a new model for Nebraska

In northeast Nebraska, a shortage of affordable child care is pushing parents out of the workforce and making hiring difficult for local businesses. A new, employer-supported initiative in Norfolk aims to tackle this issue by expanding child care options, supporting providers and creating a model that could be scaled to other communities. By Ani Schutz.

A new report warns Nebraska must act now to meet rising energy demand

A Nebraska Chamber Foundation report shows that the state’s energy infrastructure could face challenges keeping up with rising demand from data centers, manufacturing and agriculture. While power is reliable and affordable today, delays in grid upgrades, pushback against renewables and regulatory issues could put economic growth at risk without immediate action. By Ani Schutz.

Alpaca and Karen Borchert: Building a startup that makes schools happier places to work

Meet Karen Borchert. She’s the CEO of Alpaca, a company on a mission to make it easier to support teachers. Since launching in 2022, Alpaca has grown from celebrating teachers with recognition packs to offering wellbeing programs, pulse surveys, and resources for school leaders. With 100+ schools and districts across the country already on board, Alpaca is just getting started. By Ani Schutz.

Alarm bells ring on jobs and brain drain in Nebraska. But there’s no silver bullet fix.

In the span of two weeks, the Omaha metro was hit with a one-two combo of alarming reports about jobs and brain drain. Nebraska’s business and economic development community say this data, and the alarm it raises, require a nuanced solution. By Lev Gringauz.

DED stops awarding funding for Business Innovation Act programs, offers no clear explanation

In a shock to the ecosystem in 2025, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development stopped awarding new funding for Business Innovation Act programs, offering no clear explanation. The BIA, and funding like the prototype grant, has been a lifeline for early stage Nebraska startups. Ecosystem leaders warn that if DED’s awards stop isn’t reversed, Nebraska innovation will suffer. By Lev Gringauz.

Continued traction of Hudl stirs the rise of Nebraska-based startups in the sports industry

Lincoln-based companies Hudl and Opendorse put Nebraska on the map for sportstech. On the heels of Hudl’s 18th acquisition, leaders at FanWord, SheMate and SportsTrip share what motivated them to build (and stay) in Nebraska. By Ben Goeser.

Nebraska grants approval for Telcoin to open the first-ever regulated digital asset bank in the U.S.

Global fintech company Telcoin received the final charter approval on Nov. 12 from Gov. Jim Pillen and the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. Pointing to policies such as the Nebraska Financial Innovation Act, experts said the digital asset industry is one of caution and economic opportunity for the state. By Ben Goeser.

CompanyCam reaches unicorn status with $2 billion valuation — a first for a Nebraska startup

Nebraska minted its first startup unicorn earlier this year. Lincoln-based CompanyCam was officially valued at $2 billion as of its latest funding round in August 2025. This marks an exciting milestone for the state’s startup ecosystem, and is a first for any company that started and scaled in Nebraska. By Stefanie Monge.

Invest Nebraska and wider ecosystem help teams of UNL students raise $100k each for their early startups

The investments are made in support of the Startup Studio capstone program offered through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management. Students, organizers and community supporters describe the impact of the collaboration in launching career ambitions and retaining talent in the state. By Ben Goeser.

