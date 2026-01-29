North Omaha elected leaders unite for new economic development initiative to boost workforce and community investment policies

North Omaha elected leaders have announced a new framework to coordinate policy for the area. The “New North: Economic and Innovation Development Initiative” builds on momentum from the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant program to continue development in the city.

“The North and South Omaha Recovery Grants were a necessary initial investment in recognizing the need for strong and intentional investment in North Omaha,” said State Sen. Ashlei Spivey, who is leading the new effort, in a press release.

“This initiative builds on that economic momentum to create more accountability and strategic policy agendas to truly actualize the economic potential and prosperity for North Omaha,” she said.

The initiative includes State Sen. Terrell McKinney, Omaha Mayor John Ewing and representatives from the Omaha City Council, Douglas County, Omaha Metro Transit, Omaha Public Schools and the Omaha Public Power District.

“This continues the work I’ve prioritized and been a part of since taking office, putting economic opportunity first and changing the trajectory of North Omaha,” McKinney said in a press release. “North Omaha residents deserve to live, work and play in their communities like every other part of Omaha — and this initiative is putting that at the forefront of policy agenda.”

While not a formal government effort, Spivey will oversee a commission for elected leaders to meet, coordinate on policy and manage plans. The goal is to avoid duplication of economic development efforts across different agencies.

Many agencies already have a variety of plans for how to improve North Omaha, which Spivey hopes to implement instead of letting them sit on a shelf. To do so, leaders need a clear sense of direction.

“The initiative establishes shared priorities, measurable outcomes, and a coordinated policy agenda that applies a public health lens to economic development; linking investment decisions to themes like housing, transportation, education, safety, and access to opportunity,” Spivey said.

The commission plans to also have stakeholder meetings with business leaders. The initiative hopes to push legislative and executive action and find ways to better implement current policies for North Omaha.

Lev Gringauz is a Report for America corps member who writes about corporate innovation and workforce development for Silicon Prairie News.