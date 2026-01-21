upcoming events, Jan. 21

- Attend the next Idea Pub: Morning Edition, Thursday, Jan. 22, 9-11 a.m., at Catalyst in EDGE District in Omaha.
- Check out the upcoming Scale Omaha event: Powering the Athlete Economy with Adi Kunalic, Thursday, Jan. 22, 4-6 p.m., at The Ashton at Millwork Commons.
- Join host Xavier Jackson for Networking that Actually Works, Saturday, Jan. 24, 1-2:30 p.m., at the MCC Business Development Center at Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- SourceLink Nebraska is holding Business Connect Open Office Hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27 and Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center in Hastings.
- Register for Co-founders and Early Hires: Building Your Startup’s Core Culture, a Lunch & Learn with Jacquelyn Line of Rooted Connections, Thursday, Jan. 29, 12-1 p.m. at The Combine on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
