Prairie Portraits: Doug Tvrdy

Meet Doug Tvrdy, Founder and CEO @ Elite Tackle LLC

Elite Tackle LLC is a web-based app built to reduce the risk of injury while training for tackle football. It uses a combination of augmented reality technology, existing exercise equipment and AI coaching to track and improve strength and form.

Tvrdy participated in NSF I-Corps and was a spring cohort member of the Techstars Founder Catalyst Global Spring 2026 Program. He said he is in the testing phase of his prototype.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

It’s something that has developed over the years as I’ve worked with athletes as a physical therapist. I wanted to do something to help prevent the injuries that you see happening on a regular basis.

I’ve continued to work on this idea over the years and realized this is something that wasn’t going to happen unless I took the initiative to push it forward myself.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Start customer discovery, such as NSF I-Corps, earlier and talk to way more stakeholders than you think you need. The market will tell you exactly what to build if you’re willing to listen.

Don’t wait for the “perfect” prototype — get something in athletes’/users’ hands. Real reps and feedback beats theoretical planning every time.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I go back to the athletes and my path growing up; football allowed me the opportunity to go to a four-year college and helped teach me so many valuable life lessons.

When you see kids not playing anymore or schools canceling games and whole seasons because of fear of injury, it really gets me. I want those kids to have the same opportunities that I had, and I want them to get there safely.

I think you also just have to trust that God has a reason why some doors close and others open, and keep moving down this very winding path.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

The hardest challenge was translating a clinical concept — safe tackling mechanics — into a scalable, tech-driven product. When I came up with the original idea, the technology to do this wasn’t readily available. I’m not a software engineer, so I struggled with how this was going to happen for a long time.

Once the technology came around, I struggled with finding someone to build it on a shoestring budget. I finally realized I had to learn how to build a working prototype on my own.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

We’re looking for:

AR/computer vision talent interested in building a sports safety product with national potential

Pilot partners — high schools, colleges and training facilities

Connections with anyone who works with sports tech and sports business

Nebraska has the athletes, the coaches and the community spirit to make this a homegrown success story.