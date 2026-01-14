- Abby Bartholomew is the new director of for entrepreneurship and innovation at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development
- Meet UNO Assistant Professor of Economics Jane Liu in the latest Prairie Portrait
- After interim role, Cheryl Horst now guides UNL tech transfer as executive director of NUtech Ventures
- IO2026 Summit early bird tickets available now
- Grit Road Partners announces launch of second VC fund to support Midwest agtech innovation
updates from around the ecosystem, Jan. 14
