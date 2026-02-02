Pipeline Entrepreneurs announced its latest cohorts of Fellows and Pathfinders. Nebraska founders have a strong presence representing eight of the 28 companies selected.

Pipeline is a regional support organization based in Kansas City that helps high-growth founders build their businesses and network. Pipeline Fellowship is a program designed for high-growth founders who are working on their venture full time. The cohort of 2026 fellows includes five entrepreneurs from Nebraska.

Pathfinders is a program designed for early-stage founders from underrepresented backgrounds who are working on their startup part-time. The 2026 Pathfinder cohort includes three entrepreneurs from Nebraska.

You’ll probably recognize some familiar faces among the 2026 cohorts from participation in previous accelerators and other engagement with the local startup community.

