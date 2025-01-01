Omaha-based Guardify is a startup that offers digital evidence management solutions for the justice sector and works closely with Children’s Advocacy Centers.

Guardify has experienced strong momentum in the last two years with the appointment of CEO Ben Jackson (a former Flywheel exec), a new name and brand, plus significant product advancements. Last year the company acquired Engage Vision — a video intelligence startup from Nebraska — and integrated its computer vision tech.

Recently Guardify announced that it has acquired NCAtrak. Company leadership spoke to SPN about the latest acquisition and what’s next.

Read all about it in the story on SPN.