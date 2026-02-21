Guest Editorial: Support Nebraska Business with LB 1185

The following is a guest editorial from Health Mello, president & CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Silicon Prairie News, its staff or its affiliates. We welcome diverse perspectives and encourage open dialogue on the topics that shape our startup and innovation community.

Artificial intelligence is here, it is rapidly evolving, and it is reshaping the way Nebraska does business. From customer service chatbots to advanced data analysis, AI offers incredible tools to help our local industries innovate and become more efficient.

However, for any emerging industry to mature into a stable economic driver, it requires certainty. Innovation thrives on clear guardrails that trailblazers can rely upon to chart the path forward for their next big idea. This is why LB 1185, the Conversational Artificial Intelligence Safety Act, is so critical to our state’s future.

Commonsense, nonburdensome regulations such as these proposed are essential to sustaining momentum for a booming AI industry. LB 1185 offers a practical, light-touch framework that actually benefits Nebraska’s economy. The bill provides clear guidance to companies building and deploying conversational AI and by establishing predictable standards now, we help businesses understand their responsibilities and reduce the regulatory uncertainty that often stalls investment.

When tech companies know the rules, they have the confidence to invest capital, hire talent, and grow their operations. LB 1185 signals that Nebraska is open for business and that we are a serious jurisdiction for responsible technology development. It distinguishes our state as a place where innovation is encouraged, with the user at the heart of every decision.

Crucially, this legislation addresses the foundation of all successful commerce: trust. This bill requires clear disclosure that users are interacting with artificial intelligence. Ensuring that consumers know whether they are speaking to a human or a machine preserves the integrity of our commercial interactions and builds long-term consumer confidence in these new technologies.

Beyond the economic arguments, we also recognize that a strong business community relies on strong, healthy families. LB 1185 takes the necessary steps to protect our children by establishing limits on inappropriate or manipulative content for minors and creates a digital environment that supports parental involvement.

Furthermore, the bill takes a measured approach to sensitive situations regarding mental health. By preventing AI from presenting itself as professional medical care and encouraging appropriate safety responses regarding self-harm, the legislation protects vulnerable users without stifling the technology’s ability to assist in other areas.

Nebraska has a unique opportunity to lead while other states put their roadmaps off for another day. By passing LB 1185, we can implement a framework that gives our innovators the distinct confidence to build here and to ramp up their operations in a safe and sustainable way.

Let us embrace the future and foster an environment where technology serves our families and strengthens our economy. The Greater Omaha Chamber will continue to champion this bill and we will be working with our partners in the legislature to advance LB 1185 forward.