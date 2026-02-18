- Workshop surpasses 100 employees as it nears five-year anniversary
- Open Range launches networking dinner series to spark conversations and connections
- Meet Argus AI Co-founder and CEO Robert Putt in the latest Prairie Portrait
- The Nebraska Women in Tech Summit is back for its second year to celebrate and support women in technology roles
- IO2026 Summit to convene ‘ties and T-shirts’ for corporate-startup learning and networking on Midwest innovation
update from around the ecosystem, feb. 18
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply