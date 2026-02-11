updates from around the ecosystem, Feb. 11

- New data confirms Omaha struggles with wages and jobs as the Greater Omaha Chamber rallies for the city at its annual meeting
- Meet Francisco Sandoval of Nebraska Enterprise Fund in the latest Prairie Portrait
- In new North Omaha innovation district plan, OIPA focuses on business and housing support and hopes to launch an entrepreneurship impact fund
- Fast Forward releases new product signaling traction and mission of better assisting rural electric companies
- Business Innovation Act funding, AI regulation and online design code are top Tech Nebraska priorities for the 2026 NE legislative session
