- There’s still time to register for YP Summit 2026, Friday, March 27, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., at CHI Health Center Omaha.
- RSVP to Insurance Fundamentals for Startups: A Practical Guide for Founders, 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at The Combine on Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
- Drop in for Nebraska Enterprise Fund Office Hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at Greater Fremont Development Center in Fremont.
- Attend the next AI Omaha meetup on AI-First Software Engineering, Thursday, April 2, 5:30-7 p.m., at Buildertrend in Omaha.
- Use the code SPN50 to save $50 on registration for IO2026: The Art & Science of Innovation, Monday, April 13 at the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.
upcoming events, March 25
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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