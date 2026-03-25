- New UNMC Office of Industry Engagement makes first leadership hire
- Meet VisionSync CEO Taylor Korensky in the latest Prairie Portrait
- University legal clinics offer free resources and advice for Nebraska entrepreneurs
- Other states have invested significant funds in local venture capital. What’s stopping Nebraska?
- Poll the Vote, aided by Scott Data incubator program, aims to put Nebraska govtech on the map
updates from around the ecosystem, March 25
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Channels: Updates from around the ecosystem
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