The upcoming Gr8er Plains Summit is focused on introducing qualified investors to the ins and outs of investing in venture-backed startups in the Midwest.

The event purposely coincides with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting and will be a gathering of active startup investors and interested investors alongside a curated group of startups from the region.

Beyond regional impact, the summit offers a chance to explore the local connection to other global capital markets. Delegations from Israel and Canada are attending.

SPN caught up with NMotion powered by gener8tor General Partner Scott Henderson to find out what attendees can expect at the summit. Learn more from the story and video on SPN.