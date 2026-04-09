Tech transfer organizations play a vital role in the commercialization of research and inventions coming out of Nebraska universities.

They act as an important bridge connecting different parts of the startup ecosystem. And a critical support for a subset of aspiring entrepreneurs in the university ecosystem.

But what does tech transfer mean, and what’s the actual process?

SPN connected with NUtech Ventures, UNeMed and startups that spun out of university research to learn how tech transfer works in Nebraska.

Read more about the impact of tech transfer in the story on SPN.