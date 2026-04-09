|
Tech transfer organizations play a vital role in the commercialization of research and inventions coming out of Nebraska universities.
They act as an important bridge connecting different parts of the startup ecosystem. And a critical support for a subset of aspiring entrepreneurs in the university ecosystem.
But what does tech transfer mean, and what’s the actual process?
SPN connected with NUtech Ventures, UNeMed and startups that spun out of university research to learn how tech transfer works in Nebraska.
Read more about the impact of tech transfer in the story on SPN.
Upcoming Events
ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Have an announcement or event you’d like to share in an upcoming newsletter? Send it to tips@siliconprairienews.com.
Until next week!
Sincerely,
Stefanie Monge, Executive Editor
Support SPN
Silicon Prairie News is published by the Nebraska Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) public charity
Copyright 2025 Nebraska Journalism Trust. All rights reserved.