- Drop in for Free Coworking Day at Elevator Co-Warehousing locations, including Omaha and Lincoln, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, April 6.
- Join Nebraska Enterprise Fund for the free Business Start Up – Kearney event, Tuesday, April 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Development Council for Buffalo County.
- RSVP for the next CreativeMornings Omaha gathering at Hot Shops Arts Center, 8:30-10 a.m. on Friday, April 10.
- Use the code SPN50 to save $50 on registration for IO2026: The Art & Science of Innovation, Monday, April 13 at the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.
- Check out Scale Omaha: Unleashing Brand Growth with Mary Ann O’Brien, Thursday, April 16, 4-6 p.m., at The Ashton in Millwork Commons.
upcoming events, April 1
·
Channels: Upcoming Events
Share
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply