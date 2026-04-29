- You’re invited to explore student projects and performances at Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts Open Studios, Friday, May 1, 5-8 p.m., at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus.
- Register for the 2026 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit, online May 5-6.
- Check out the MCC Small Business Development Center Open House, Wednesday, May 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Ashton in Millwork Commons in Omaha.
- RSVP to the May AI Omaha meetup, AI in Action: From Strategy to Real-World Impact, Thursday, May 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Farm Credit Services of America.
- Get your ticket for Data at the Zoo! Data Science and AI Week Kickoff Party, Monday, May 11, 4-7 p.m., at Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
upcoming events, April 29
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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