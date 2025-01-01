Prototyping is an important step in bringing a product or invention to life.

One inventor at the Hot Shops shared his prototyping journey in pursuit of creating eyewear that stays put without using your ears. His invention is particularly suited for surgeons and dentists, and for children with unique facial features.

The MCC Prototype Design Lab was an essential resource for inventor and founder James Hermsen. The lab is based at the Metropolitan Community College Fort Omaha Campus and is open to the public.

Learn more about how inventors are leveraging the prototype lab in the story on SPN.