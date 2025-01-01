Some personal news. This is my last newsletter and last week leading Silicon Prairie News.

Over the last 3+ years my intention has always been to make entrepreneurship feel more visible and accessible in Nebraska. I’m proud of the stories we’ve told and the ways SPN has helped innovative Nebraskans connect to resources and one another. Silicon Prairie Startup Week has been a joy and career highlight.

Now the time has come to pass the baton. Thank you for supporting and following along. I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for SPN and the startup community.

Read my full farewell post on SPN.