The Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting wasn’t the only gathering of investors in Omaha last week. The Gr8er Plains Summit at Catalyst Omaha hosted startup investors from across the region (and as far away as Canada and Israel) alongside a curated group of high-growth founders.

The summit was designed to give insight into the “nuts and bolts” of investing in venture-backed startups in the Midwest and Great Plains. Organizers hoped to spur interest from folks who already invest in real estate and other asset classes.

The event covered topics like deal flow analysis and due diligence, and active startup investors shared criteria they use when deciding whether to invest. SPN covered the day to get a better sense of what matters to Midwest startup investors right now.

Read takeaways for founders and funders in the story on SPN.