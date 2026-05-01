Students and startups benefit from joining forces to solve real world business challenges

The Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management hosted its Design Studio Showcase event on April 24 to celebrate the work of third- and fourth-year students, including the launch of four student-led startups. The school centers around an honors-level curriculum that intersects computer science, technology and business.

According to Raikes School, 108 students were enrolled in Design Studio for the 2025-2026 academic year, taking part in research-based assignments and work focused on industry partners and entrepreneurship.

While some students in the program build their own businesses through Startup Studio, that’s not the only path available to get hands-on experience. Students in Design Studio can get a taste of the world of startups and high-growth tech companies by working on projects sponsored by industry partners. Industry partners range from established brands to growing startups.

Companies pay a fee to sponsor a specific project that a group of students will work on over the course of the academic year. This year, students worked across 14 sponsored projects.

Lincoln-based sportstech company Hudl was recognized at the event for sponsoring 15 Design Studio projects over the years. Hudl’s co-founders are Raikes School alumni who have praised UNL’s programming as a career launchpad. Hudl recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its co-founders’ participation in UNL’s New Venture Pitch Competition when they were students.

Kana Systems, a Lincoln-based startup, also earned a shoutout. Specializing in AI and data-informed decision making in the defense sector, the company sponsored its first Design Studio project this year. The goal was to improve the feedback loop between evaluators and those submitting proposals for government and military contracts, specifically by making digital patent and technical documents easier to search and pull data from.

“What Design Studio has done is it has been a force multiplier for us to then help our customers to do their jobs better,” Kana Systems Founder and CEO Mailani Veney said. A UNL alumnus and former adjunct professor who has seen the significance of Raikes School throughout her career in the ecosystem, Veney said she wanted to get involved to help students “flourish.”

Students Mohanad Elsharif and Cole Walters were recognized for their efforts leading the Kana Systems Design Studio project. During the awards section of the showcase, they accepted the Gold Team Award after being nominated by peers and selected by an award committee.

Elsharif and Walters said they were non-Raikes School software students who applied to get into the Design Studio program. They said the program’s real-world approach and mentorship was appealing.

After collaborating on projects for large corporate project sponsors in their first years in the program, they both said they wanted to see what it’s like working for a smaller startup. Joining forces with Kana Systems, Elsharif and Walters said they found its management supportive and willing to give them “controlled freedom” with how to pursue their solution.

“I didn’t have a lot of options to maybe see how a startup looks like and how does it feel like,” Elsharif said. “Working in that fast pace, I really wanted to feel how to go from ideation to a product real quick with them. And that was actually one of the things why I think we won an award today.”

Walters said he was motivated by the idea of working for a startup company where his actions and decisions feel more meaningful — rather than being a “cog in the wheel.” Elsharif said he has begun to rethink his career trajectory and appreciated the experience of working within a closely connected team.

From a coaching perspective, Brian Zimmer of Don’t Panic Labs said he saw Design Studio as a way for students to “open doors” and discover new career pathways while making “something real.” He served as the coach for the Startup Studio team Creevo and was among a group of around 25 mentors supporting Design Studio students in their project work.

“What’s been fun is just trying to support (students) in pursuing their passion and learning it, and achieving whatever individual goals that they have for themselves as they go through the experience,” Zimmer said.

Inspired by the ambitions and spirit of his students over the years, he encouraged other community members to get involved.

Veney, who helped judge the Startup Studio pitch competition that determined the 2025-2026 cohort, agreed on the impact of young talent — especially in the workplace.

“In working in defense, there’s a lot of people my age and older. But that diverse viewpoint, and specifically the viewpoint of youth, is a superpower,” Veney said. “What Raikes has built with Design Studio is magic.”