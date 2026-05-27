- Drop in for Free Coworking Day at Elevator Co-Warehousing locations in Omaha and Lincoln, Monday, June 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Check out the next AI Omaha Meetup: Creative AI Across Music, Video, Art & Education, Thursday, June 4, 5:30-7 p.m., at Catalyst in the EDGE District.
- Save your spot at the Tech Omaha Summer Party Thursday, June 25, 5-9:30 p.m., at Slowdown.
- Get your ticket to the OMA x AI Conference, Tuesday, June 30, on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
- Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
upcoming events, May 27
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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