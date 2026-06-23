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Applications open for the second cohort of the Steel Works Health Accelerator

The four-month program is meant to help pre-seed companies prepare their go-to-market strategies for the complex world of healthcare. Prospective companies are invited to apply by July 3.

Lev Gringauz

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The first cohort of the 2026 Steel Works Health Accelerator are (front, left to right) Steve Salzbrenner, Tim Crane, Ronald Krueger, (back) Kirk Zeller, Ashok Puri, Shiela Fields, Beth Beam, Marcia Shade, Ed O’Leary. Not Pictured: Chris Henkenius. Courtesy photo
The first cohort of the 2026 Steel Works Health Accelerator are (front, left to right) Steve Salzbrenner, Tim Crane, Ronald Krueger, (back) Kirk Zeller, Ashok Puri, Shiela Fields, Beth Beam, Marcia Shade, Ed O’Leary. Not Pictured: Chris Henkenius. Courtesy photo

The Steel Works Health Accelerator, a public-private healthtech program for Nebraska startups, has applications open for its second cohort. The four-month accelerator is a joint venture of CQuence Health, the tech transfer organization UNeMed and the startup incubator UNeTech Institute.

Startups are invited to apply by July 3 for the best chance to be accepted to the cohort. 

The accelerator is meant to take pre-seed incubated companies and prepare them for sales and raising seed funds in the complex world of healthcare. Participants will get hands-on support to sharpen their pitch decks and apply for the federal SBIR/STTR innovation funding program.

Training modules will be led by CQuence and the Nebraska Business Development Center at the Catalyst building.

By the end of the accelerator, “we want (startups) to feel very solid and then be able to present (business plans) to investors with confidence and not have as many holes that need poked at that time,” Katie Paladino, director of growth at CQuence Health, told SPN when Steel Works launched. “So they can show up for investor opportunities and gain capital.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lev Gringauz
Before joining Silicon Prairie News, Lev Gringauz reported on the Jewish communities of Minnesota and Cincinnati for Jewfolk, Inc., and was a regular freelancer for MinnPost, covering the business of media in Minnesota. His writing career started with making love songs for high school sweethearts. On a two-year leave of absence from college, he fell into journalism while exploring Ukraine and Belarus, where his parents were born. As a freelancer he developed a niche in enterprise philanthropy reporting, while also writing stories on subjects ranging from cybersecurity issues to the intersection of AI and journalism.
Lev Gringauz

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