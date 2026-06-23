Applications open for the second cohort of the Steel Works Health Accelerator

The Steel Works Health Accelerator, a public-private healthtech program for Nebraska startups, has applications open for its second cohort. The four-month accelerator is a joint venture of CQuence Health, the tech transfer organization UNeMed and the startup incubator UNeTech Institute.

Startups are invited to apply by July 3 for the best chance to be accepted to the cohort.

The accelerator is meant to take pre-seed incubated companies and prepare them for sales and raising seed funds in the complex world of healthcare. Participants will get hands-on support to sharpen their pitch decks and apply for the federal SBIR/STTR innovation funding program.

Training modules will be led by CQuence and the Nebraska Business Development Center at the Catalyst building.

By the end of the accelerator, “we want (startups) to feel very solid and then be able to present (business plans) to investors with confidence and not have as many holes that need poked at that time,” Katie Paladino, director of growth at CQuence Health, told SPN when Steel Works launched. “So they can show up for investor opportunities and gain capital.”