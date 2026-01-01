Hiya folks, Lev here.

If you could ask Nebraska venture capitalists one question, what would it be? Click on our quick poll here and let us know. We’re testing out a snappy “SPN Asks” segment to hear more from you, get feedback for story ideas and keep a finger on the pulse of Nebraska’s startup ecosystem.

Now to our feature story.

If you’re a Futurama fan like me, you may remember one clip where the evening news is simply “DOOM.” That’s how I sometimes feel when thinking of all the dire news around climate change, including the way it makes natural disasters (such as wildfires in Nebraska) stronger and deadlier.

But all hope is not lost. And Doomsun, a fintech startup in Lincoln, wants to be part of the solution. By developing better algorithmic trading tools, Doomsun wants to get hedge funds, finance traders and companies alike to invest in — and make bank from — renewable energy companies.

As a result, investors can help the energy industry phase out fossil fuel and increase power from wind, battery and solar generation, reducing the effects of climate change in the process.

“We want to play our part in allocating capital into this space intelligently,” Joe Smith, Doomsun’s CEO and co-founder, told me. “The change is happening fast, and we want people that believe that change … to be the people that can wield our tools to, frankly, make money.”

Doomsun’s trading tools are being made to work with any financial market, and are also driven by a sheer love of solving hard engineering problems. Read more in the story on SPN.