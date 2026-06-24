- Join Tech Nebraska on Tuesday, June 30, from 3:30-6 p.m. for a Tech Talk with the chief information officers of Tenaska and Scoular at the Indian Creek Golf Course.
- Get your ticket to the OMA x AI Conference, Tuesday, June 30, on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
- Apply for free legal help with your startup. The Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic at the University of Nebraska College of Law is taking applications until Wednesday, July 15.
- Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
- Register for the Tech Nebraska Microsummit on manufacturing and AI on Tuesday, July 21, in Norfolk.
upcoming events, June 24
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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